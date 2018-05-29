My Big Boobs Bring Joy And Pain – Instagram Sensation, Obianuju Opens Up

While speaking in an exclusive interview with Vanguard Newspaper, popular Instagram sensation known simply as Uju (@Obianujueo), who is an Information and Communications Engineering graduate, opened up on the jos and pains of being blessed with big boobs.

With over 90,000 followers on Instagram, unlike the boobs-toting slay queens who have made the Instagram their hunting ground to poach randy men, Obianuju doesn’t flaunt her boobs. No cleavage-bearing dresses or revealing apparels or provocative poses. She’s simple, innocent and decent.

It is only Mother Nature that has made her a goldfish that has no hiding place, on account of her sprawling mammary, and regardless of her timidity and shyness, the IT graduate spoke out on the highs and lows of having a humongous boobs.

She said; “One big problem of having big boobs is the attention you get. People keep staring and that could be very embarrassing. The other one is the backaches and the difficulty of wearing or getting bras that fit your boobs.

“Getting clothes that fit you properly without your blouse jumping out is another problem. Then, the weight of the boobs. You keep on having bra marks on your shoulders,” she added.

While speaking on the bright side of having big boobs, Obianuju admitted that you only feel blessed when you have learnt to fully love yourself the way you are

“You feel different from every other woman, like you are unique. You feel blessed. As for your relationship with men, it is almost always negative. Most of them come to you mainly because of the breast, so, it is difficult to tell who truly likes you,” she said.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria