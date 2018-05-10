“My boobs cannot be touched in a movie” -Opeyemi Adetunji

Nollywood Actress Opeyemi Adetunji is an intimidating figure, a litany of movie appearances and commendations

The actress who has featured in movies like Mopelola, Omo Alhaja 2, Omo Ijoba, to mention just a few, told TheNewsGuru that she has always wanted to be an actress.

“I have always had passion for acting. So it was a case of me deciding pursuing my passion for acting.

I was kind scared and timid when I went for my first audition. I was accompanied by a friend who really encouraged me”.

Speaking on the challenges she has encountered on her voyage to the top, she said ;

“Being visible and getting roles has been a challenge. I know that it’s only a matter of time.The pay is fair for now. When you are passionate about a craft, you won’t think about the money as long as you are happy doing it”.

Tales of sexual harassment is rife in the entertainment industry globally. The Osun state born actress said whenever she gets any hint of sexual harassment, she would quit.

“Sexual harassment is my limit. If it gets out of hand and i can’t control it. I will gladly quit. It is not a do or die affair”.

“I have put my life at risk so many times because I had to be on a movie set. Most times I travel late at night”, she recounted.

The busty actress insisted that she has a limit when it comes to playing romantic scenes, adding that she can only be kissed but will not allow her boobs to be touched in a movie.

”I can act a romantic role, but I cannot go nude on set. I cannot allow my boobs to be touched in a movie Kissing is my limit when it comes to playing such roles”, she said .