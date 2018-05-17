My Breasts Are Too Heavy For Me – Busty Nigerian Woman Cries Out (Video)

Violent J was sleeping one night when she began to feel pressure around her neck. She opened her eyes to the rude shock that her massive bosom was actually choking her.
It’s difficult for people to believe a woman’s breast could suffocate, but some women with big breasts have this challenge.
Since then, “I haven’t been able to sleep on my back” Violent J told the BBC. in an interview originally written in Pidgin English and later translated by a Tori News correspondent.
Violent J who is a mother of two said she is experiencing back and shoulder pain in addition to the weight of the breasts which are weighing her down.
She has decided to ease her struggle with her huge breasts through a surgical operation.
“I need a surgery” she said.
“After giving birth, the breast size didn’t decrease and there was no milk inside. As I am speaking to you right now, my breasts are heavy on my chest. I wish I could loose my bra for you to see but that is not appropriate. Some people have big breasts but they are light. My breasts are heavy”
“My bra size is not even in the market and I have to contract fashion designers to make special bras for me” she added.
She went to complain that the breasts have affected her dressing pattern as she is always conscious of the kind of clothes she puts on to prevent causing a scene in public.
According to her, her bosom frequently causes a stir when she steps out with young men insulting and flirting with her. She is presently looking for money to undertake a surgical operation to reduce the size so that she could sleep well at night and ease the pressure on her body.
Having Big Breasts is not a medical condition
-Tori