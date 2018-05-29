My Curves Bring A Lot Of Attention – Nollywood Actress Boasts (Photo)

Eva Chris, a Nollywood actress, is not one to shy away when it comes to flaunting what she’s got and talking about her endowment.

The very curvy actress currently serving her fatherland in Rivers State revealed in a chat with Vanguard that what she has is not artificial but a replication of her mothers’.

According to her, “I inherited my curve from my mother. I didn’t work on it, neither do I wear fake butt. I grew up with it. It brings a lot of attention that most times I get confused about what guys want from me, whether love or s*x!

“That’s why I am not in any relationship for now. I am always complemented wherever I found myself.”

The graduate of Business Administration and Management from Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, also revealed that most film directors and producers exchange movie roles for s*x, and thereafter they would fail to pay the stars their fees.

But she said she prefers minor roles that will get her paid.

