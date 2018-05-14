Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

“My father is full of sh*t “- Nigerian Lady Queeneth says

A lady has sent tongues wagging and eyes popping at her comment which is going viral at lightening speed, and it is for a very odd reason.

It is common practice today for ladies who have been hurt by men or demons (as you would have it), to call men out, insulting them and calling them scum and other kind of unmentionable names.

It is also common practice for some men to get defensive and attack the bitter girl’s father because of course he is a man too, and this sometimes escalates to a more verbal abusive fight on social media.

However, this particular Lady Queeneth surprised many when she agreed with the guy who got defensive by attacking her father.

The lady wrote ;

Men don’t deserve loyalty they are all full of shit!

A male user replied thus ; Sorry don’t be offended, you mean your father too?

Queeneth blatantly replied ; YES

