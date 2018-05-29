My Heart Is Too Heavy – Moses Speaks Out After Being Ruled Out Of World Cup Over Injury

After the Super Eagles closed-door training in Port Harcourt, Rivers state on Sunday, coach Gernot Rohr, confirmed that Simon Moses will not be on the team to the World Cup in Russia.

Moses Simon

Super Eagles forward, Moses Simon who played a key role in Nigeria’s qualification for the World Cup tournament, will not be a part of the Nigerian squad to the Russia 2018 World Cup.

While speaking with journalists after the team’s training session ahead of today’s international friendly with DR Congo in Port Harcourt, the team coach, Gernot Rohr said the winger has been ruled out of the football fiesta in Russia.

He said; “Moses Simon will not be travelling with the team on Tuesday because he’s injured. The nature of his injury is such that he won’t be recovering quickly enough to make the World Cup. It’s really unfortunate but he remains in my future plans.”

Speaking further, Rohr said; “The situation is that he has an injury and the medical staff said he will bob out for like three or four weeks. So, he cannot participate in the World Cup but we have 27 players we will pick 23 from in a few days. We have four or five substitutes to pick from. Everybody is concerned and we hope this will be the only injury.”

Meanwhile, while speaking in an exclusive interview with TheCable Newspaper, Moses who will not be on the Super Eagles train to the World Cup in Russia, said that his “heart is heavy” over the injury which will see him sidelined for the next few weeks.

He said; “I am finding it difficult to believe that I won’t be in Russia after putting in so much work. But God knows best.”

Moses suffered a thigh injury in training on Thursday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom.