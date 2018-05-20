Metro News, Trending

My Late Daughter’s Danish Husband is not in Prison – Late Alizee’s father

 

Father of late Nigerian singer,  Zainab Ali-Nielsen, aka Alizee, who was allegedly murdered by her Danish husband, Peter Nielsen alongside her four-year-old daughter, Petra, has said he doesn’t believe her husband is in jail.

Speaking to Punch, the man said Mr Nielsen did not look like someone came from a prison, the last time he appeared in Court. See what he said:

“We were told he has been taken to Ikoyi Prison. But the last time we saw him in court, he did not look like someone who came from a prison. He looked very clean, wearing a white shirt and holding a bottle of water. A lot of people are saying the man is not in the prison. I was also told that he was taken to his house to collect some items. This doesn’t speak well about the country if some prisoners get preferential treatment because of their status.”

According to Alizee’s father, on the same day Nielsen appeared in court, a Nigerian, who was also charged with murder, appeared in court. But while the Nigerian was in handcuffs, he lamented that his daughter’s husband was not handcuffed. He said, “I don’t understand why they put handcuffs on the Nigerian and they didn’t do that to the Dane. I am in Abuja right now, but I would come to Lagos for the second hearing.”


