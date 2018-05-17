My Lover Impregnated Me, Not My Husband – Woman Shocks Court With Public Confession

Marian Folarin, a bread seller, on Thursday, confessed before a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan that it was her lover that impregnated her and not her husband, Kayode Folarin.

According to a Vanguard report, Marian, the mother of four, in her original petition to the court, accused the husband of gross irresponsibility and incompetence in managing the home.

She said “my lord, hunger, thirst and wretchedness had been the order of the day with me in Kayode’s house in the last 20 years I lived with him.

“Kayode and I earlier had a mutual agreement not to have more than four children and he did everything not to violate that agreement.

“But he had been unable to cater for the children and I, beside the constant beating which I receive from him.

“I stopped Kayode from having sex with me since 2007 so as not to get pregnant.

“However, as I speak now, I have been impregnated by my lover, Olalade, a mechanic at Gate area of Ibadan.

“I pray this honourable court to order Kayode to stop molesting and harassing me in the neighbourhood because I am no longer interested in the marriage; I have found new love.”

However, the respondent denied all allegations against him, saying he still love his wife.

He said “Marian is a pathological liar because I always give her my love and care and people can bear me witness.

“It is only unfortunate that she is being misguided somewhere. My lord, I want to confirm to you that I impregnated Marian and not any mechanic.

“Marian was three months old pregnant before she left my house.”

Marian’s 14-year-old daughter, in her testimony, told the court that her father was a caring man who did everything possible to satisfy her mother.

She said “I think my mother is just ungrateful.”

The President of the court, Chief Ademola Odunade, after deliberating on the matter, ordered the court official to take Marian for pregnancy test to ascertain the age of the pregnancy.

He also ordered that the mechanic lover should appear in court, and adjourned the case until May 23 for hearing.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria