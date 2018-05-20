Local News

My Son Must Do ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ – Young Nigerian Dad Speaks In Video Gone Viral (Watch)

In a video clip which emerged online and is making the rounds on social media, a young man who resides in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, has insisted that his son must be a fraudster (Yahoo Yahoo)

In the clip, the young man said: “My son must do yahoo. Even if he isn’t brilliant in school, once he knows the English to speak to the maga to make the maga pay, it’s okay.

“Even I, his father, am not brilliant. While in school, I was always getting “very poor, very poor, very poor” in all subjects. In fact, I got to SS3 on trial, from JSS 1.”

Watch below courtesy of @Instablog9ja;

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

So Romantic! Former EFCC Twitter Handler, F.Shaw Proposes To Longtime Sweetheart (Photos)

Nigerian Man Visits British Museum, Spots Stolen Benin Kingdom Artifacts Since 1897 (Photos)

How Courageous Residents Foiled Sunday’s Suicide Attack By Female Bomber In Yobe Mosque

Popular Blogger, Linda Ikeji Is Pregnant, Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Adorable Photos

Senator Omisore Dumps PDP, Decamps To New Party

‘APC Government Is Planning To Assassinate Me’ – Governor Raises Alarm

Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kill 6 Teachers In Benue

Prophetess Olubori Acquires Brand New Range Rover SUV Worth Over N25 Million (Photos+Video)

Governor Yahaya Bello Blames Past Administration, Reveals Why He Is Not Able To Pay Salaries Regularly

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *