My Son Must Do ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ – Young Nigerian Dad Speaks In Video Gone Viral (Watch)

In a video clip which emerged online and is making the rounds on social media, a young man who resides in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, has insisted that his son must be a fraudster (Yahoo Yahoo)

In the clip, the young man said: “My son must do yahoo. Even if he isn’t brilliant in school, once he knows the English to speak to the maga to make the maga pay, it’s okay.

“Even I, his father, am not brilliant. While in school, I was always getting “very poor, very poor, very poor” in all subjects. In fact, I got to SS3 on trial, from JSS 1.”

Watch below courtesy of @Instablog9ja;

