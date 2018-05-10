Gossip, News

My Sweet Romance with a 55-Year Old Woman in Port Harcourt – NYSC Member

A Nigerian young man currently observing his National Youth Service Corp Programme in the Niger Delta part of Nigeria has opened up on how he found love in the hands of a 55 year old woman.



This 23 year old fresh graduate is currently engaged in a romance with a 55-year-old woman in Port Harcourt, Rivers State where he is observing his NYSC programme.

He appears to have fallen in love with the woman and is ready to marry her if he will get the needed support from his family members.

He has written a note to a relationship blogger and adviser, Joro Olumofin as he seeks advice.


Read his story below:


