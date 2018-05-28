Entertainment

‘My unborn baby girl has given me a whole new pair of boobs’ – Pregnant Cardi B (Video)

Pregnant Cardi B who is expecting her first child with fellow rapper, Offset, has taken to Instagram to thank her unborn baby girl for giving her a whole ‘new pair of boobs’.

In a video, she uploaded on her page, the rapper who is seven months pregnant, says: ‘You see what my child is doing to me? T***ies is getting bigger. B***h don’t have to go and get her t***es done no more. I got a whole new pair of t***ies,’ she told her 24 million fans.

‘Got to go to Victoria’s Secret to get me a new bra. Do you see my mother f***in hair? This s*** growing and growing. You see my skin? Look like a b***h put moisturizer on, but I just woke up.’

Cardi added: ‘You know what, I be getting really bad heartburn and sometimes I just loose my breath, the mood swings be crazy, but my child do me good. I feel good.’

She captioned the video: ‘BLESSED AND GIFTED ????Invasion of privacy.’

Watch the video below;

