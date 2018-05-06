Mystery Man Causes Serious Stir At The Headies (Photo)

The mystery man

An expensively dressed man with a gold-painted jacket and shoes with a mask was spotted at The Headies yesterday night.

The yet to be identified individual took giant steps around the red carpet and was photographed. He was seen walking alone with many remaining confused about his real identity or sex.

Since the picture of the person surfaced on social media, many commenters have been trying to guess the name of the seeming celebrity.

Popular guesses have it that he could have been Innocent ‘2Baba’ Idibia, Swanky Jerry – the stylist, Sound Sultan.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria