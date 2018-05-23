Nabbed: Young Woman Exposed After Forging Nursing License To Practice In Lagos

File photo

For allegedly forging a Nursing and Midwifery Council’s licence, a 28-year-old woman, Deborah Onikanni, was on Wednesday brought before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court after she was exposed, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

Onikanni, whose address was not provided, is facing charges of conspiracy and forgery.

The accused, according to the Prosecutor, Inspector Modupe Olaluwoye, committed the offences with others still at large on May, 2016 at the Nigeria Nursing and Midwifery Council, Yaba.

She said the accused was apprehended when she went to renew the forged licence with pin 2016/06928/J at the council.

Olaluwoye said the Head of Nursing and Midwifery, Mrs Shode Bolaji, noticed that the quality of the licence paper was bad.

“After confirming the licence was forged through the pin, she seized it and reported the case at the police station.”

The offences contravened Sections 363 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 365 (1) prescribes a three-year jail term for forgery, while Section 411 provides a two-year for conspiracy.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In her ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Mrs O.J. Oghere, granted the accused bail in the sum of N50, 000 with two responsible sureties in like sum.

She said the sureties must be gainfully employed with an evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until June 27.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria