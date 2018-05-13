Entertainment, Gossip

Nadia Buhari celebrates John Dumelo and his wife + more lovely photos of the couple

Yesterday, John Dumelo wedded his wife, Gifty Mawunya traditionally in Spintex, Accra.

In attendance were very close friends, colleagues and family.

Mawunya is a close friend of popular actress, Nadia Buari, who is suspected to have midwifed the relationship.

Nadia Buhari took to Instagram to celebrate the couple:

“My very best wishes to two of the most wonderful people on the planet…my bestie @missgeeonly and @johndumelo1.

“U’re one of the very few lucky ones, because u found one another in this world of a gazillion people.

“What u have is extraordinary, and I feel honored that I’m witnessing the unfolding of ur love story.

“It was not an easy journey, but I’m so glad that love conquered all.

“When two people are meant to be together, nothing can keep them apart.

“I wish not only for a magical wedding day, but a life of unending love and joy.

“Best wishes and congratulations, and may u share many, many years together. Love u both.”

Below are their pre-wedding photos:

