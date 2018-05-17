Local News

Naira Appreciates Against Dollar At Parallel Market

Currency

The Naira on Tuesday gained 2.3 points to appreciate against the dollar at the parallel market in Lagos.

The Nigerian currency traded at N360, stronger than N362.3 posted on Monday, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed N497 and N428.

Trading at the Bureau De Change (BDC) segment showed that the Naira closed at N362 to the dollar, the CBN regulated rate, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N497 and N428.

At the investors’ window, the Naira was sold at N361.61, while it exchanged at N305 at the CBN window.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

2019 Presidency: PDP Shops For Serving Governor

7 Facts You Didn’t Know About Davido’s Girlfriend, Chioma

Bank Worker, Policeman Killed As Armed Robbers Attack Popular Bank In Ekiti State (Photos)

My Body Na Ebeano – Peter Okoye Goes Shirtless In New Photo

2018 World Cup: Onyekuru Angry After Super Eagles Snub

BBNaija: Teddy-A Wins ‘Best Big Brother Housemate 2018’ Award At Super Play Pool Party (Photos)

Massive Crowd As Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Storms IDP Camps In Benue (Photos)

Nice Clapback: Singer, Terry-G Replies Follower Who Mocked Him For Drinking Sachet Water (Photos)

Politician Dies Few Hours After Being Sworn-in As Deputy Vice Chairman Of A Local Government In Oyo (Photo)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *