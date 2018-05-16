Politics, Trending

National Assembly Can Summon Anyone – Bukola Saraki

Senate President Bukola Saraki, in what seems like a response to the recent disrespect the National Assembly has suffered in recent times and statements that the National Assembly has no power to summon the IGP has said the National Assembly is the heart of our democracy and as such has the right under the Constitution to act on behalf of the people and hold public officers and institutions to account.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, the senate president said the National Assembly is the heart of our democracy. It represents our diversity but also our unity. It has the duty under the Constitution to act on behalf of the people and hold public officers and institutions to account.

Reacting to Mr Saraki’s statement, some Nigerian Twitter users urged that IGP Idris Ibrahim mustly surely have the backings of President Muhammadu Buhari for him to dare a whole arm of government like that. Some said the only reason for IG Idris’ disobedience is because the National Assembly is nothing but weak. See what they wrote:


