National Assembly Can Summon Anyone – Bukola Saraki

Senate President Bukola Saraki, in what seems like a response to the recent disrespect the National Assembly has suffered in recent times and statements that the National Assembly has no power to summon the IGP has said the National Assembly is the heart of our democracy and as such has the right under the Constitution to act on behalf of the people and hold public officers and institutions to account.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, the senate president said the National Assembly is the heart of our democracy. It represents our diversity but also our unity. It has the duty under the Constitution to act on behalf of the people and hold public officers and institutions to account.

Reacting to Mr Saraki’s statement, some Nigerian Twitter users urged that IGP Idris Ibrahim mustly surely have the backings of President Muhammadu Buhari for him to dare a whole arm of government like that. Some said the only reason for IG Idris’ disobedience is because the National Assembly is nothing but weak. See what they wrote:

You are all there for your self interest not for Nigerians. As you make your bed so you shall lay on it. You don’t want to build strong institutions, you all can only be remembered for failing Nigerians — kano computers (@ChinoSoul) May 16, 2018

It is not the IG of Police that is dealing with the National Assembly, it is the president. Only small children will believe small IGP appointed by the president can disrespect a whole arm of Government like the National Assembly. — Adeyanju Deji 🇳🇬 (@adeyanjudeji) May 10, 2018

You’d be shocked that some of us are backing this madness Simply because it suits our political stance I will continue to remind you guys “It’s from clap that we enter dance” If the IGP can disregard the Collective National Assembly Don’t expect that you are safe — Tunji Andrews (@TunjiAndrews) May 10, 2018