News Feed

Naval officer flees after shooting corps member dead in Imo State (Photos)

A resident of Owerri, Imo state, Francis Odika, has cried out for justice after a Naval offiecr allegedly shot his friend and NYSC member, Amadi Chukwuemeka Princewill, dead on Saturday May 26th.

Narrating what transpired, Francis wrote

Amadi Chukwuemeka Princewill, a serving corps member and a native of Awaka in Imo state. On Saturday being the 26th of May, he went on a sit out with his friends, one Mr Nick Anyanwu (current community chairman at Ndegbelu community in Awaka Imo state and also a re-election aspirant) came to the sit out spot with a naval officer and started harassing them (princewill amadi and friends) all in d name of political power.

Amadi Chukwuemeka Princewill who has been away for the 3weeks orientation camp prior to NYSC proper tried to inquire what the problem was, but the naval officer faced him squarely and started harassing him in particular. On seeing that his attacker is a uniformed man, Chukwuemeka tried walking out and the naval officer dragged him backed, beat him up mercilessly and shot him on the chest. This same naval officer took him to the hospital (Holy Rosary Hospital Emekuku) dumped him there and ran away. As it stands now, the navy officer and the man aspiring for the post of chairmanship are at large.

Please let us get #justiceforprincewilll #justiceforchukwuemeka #justiceforsleek.

Let the search for Mr Nick Anyanwu, current chairman and aspiring chairman of Ndegbelu community in Awaka Imo state begin.

-Naijaloaded


You may also like

Lady Exposes Man She Met Online Who Is Threatening To Assassinate Her (Photos)

Ben Bruce Explains Why President Buhari Is A Weak Leader

Former Kano State Governor, Ibrahim Shekarau Arraigned Over N950m Fraud (Photo)

Lagos Businesswoman Scams Bank, Uses Money To Maintain Her Beauty.

1,292 Nigerians Have Been Killed In Road Accidents In The Last 3 Months’ – NBS

Huge crowd storm Lagos Airport to welcome presidential aspirant, Omoyele Sowore (PHOTOS)

Halt Second term ambition – CAN to Buhari

London is the centre of global corruption – Femi Falana

Everything you should know about Buhari’s ‘N40million gift’ to CAN

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *