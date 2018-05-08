NCC seals firm, bank in Uyo, Calabar, for violating regulations



For failing to comply with the guidelines for the deployment of 5.4GHz frequency band, some companies in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, and Calabar, Cross River states have had their premises shut down by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).It is a criminal offence to provide service in frequency band not validly assigned or licensed by the NCC, as provided under Section 121, and 122 of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003.

The NCC Enforcement team took Compliance Monitoring to the states on April 26 and 27, respectively, to enforce compliance with its Guidelines for the Deployment of Service in the 5.4GHz Frequency Band.The Commission, based on the Guidelines issued a public notice dated April 3, warning unlicensed operators and the general public to vacate illegal transmission in the 5.4GHz frequency Band within 14 days.

The deadline for vacation ended on April 17, consequently the Enforcement team visited Hot Minet Services located on 80 MCC Road, Calabar, and United Bank for Africa (UBA), on Udo Udoma Banking Layout, Uyo, for failing to comply with the Guidelines and the public notice issued by the Commission.







Accordingly, the Enforcement team led by the Director, Compliance Monitoring and Enforcement Department, NCC, Efosa Idehen, shut down the operations of Hot Minet Services. The team also confiscated the non-type approved equipment used by the Company in providing the illegal services. The team also directed Hot Minet to ensure that it obtains the requisite licence before its premises can be unsealed.

Also, the Enforcement team also came hard on UBA for illegal deployment of service in the said 5.4GHz frequency band. Consequent upon the enforcement action, the equipment (radio) used in the provision of the service was removed and held in custody of the Commission. More so, the Enforcement team had to order the arrest of some officials of the Bank for their resistance.

The punishment for the offence is a fine for the initial fee for the relevant licence; a fine not exceeding 10 times the fee for the relevant licence; imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year; or both fine and imprisonment.The suspects have been handed over to the relevant security agency for discreet investigation and possible prosecution.

Source: The Guardian