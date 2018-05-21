Never Give Up: Nigerian Celebrities, Before And After They Made Money (Photos)

Innocent ‘2Baba’ Idibia
Most Nigerian celebrities never really looked as appealing as they are today.
Money and exposure made the difference for all of them. Money gave them the glowing skins they have today and the extravagant appearances they put up.
This is a collection of before and after photos of many Nigerian celebrities. These pictures are being circulated on social media to motivate dreamers who are being urged to look above their present background and focus on the future.
See more photos:
Ice Prince
Eniola Badmus
Annie Idibia
Tonto Dikeh
Korede Bello
Chika Ike
Adekunle Gold
KCee
Falz
Chioma Chukwuka Akpocha
Skales
Rukky Sanda
Toyin Abraham
Basketmouth
Timaya
AY Comedian
Cynthia Morgan
Linda Ikeji
