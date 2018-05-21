Local News

Never Give Up: Nigerian Celebrities, Before And After They Made Money (Photos)

 

Innocent ‘2Baba’ Idibia

Most Nigerian celebrities never really looked as appealing as they are today.

Money and exposure made the difference for all of them. Money gave them the glowing skins they have today and the extravagant appearances they put up.

This is a collection of before and after photos of many Nigerian celebrities. These pictures are being circulated on social media to motivate dreamers who are being urged to look above their present background and focus on the future.

See more photos:

Ice Prince

Eniola Badmus

Annie Idibia

Tonto Dikeh

Korede Bello

Chika Ike

Adekunle Gold

KCee

Falz

 

Chioma Chukwuka Akpocha

Skales

Rukky Sanda

Toyin Abraham

Basketmouth

Timaya

AY Comedian

Cynthia Morgan

Linda Ikeji

