New Adorable Photos Of Vice President’s Daughter, Kiki Osinbajo

Kiki Osinbajo

Kiki Osinbajo is a beautiful young lady with a large followership on Instagram totalling 57,000.

The young entrepreneur is the founder of the Glamd Africa Beauty House in Abuja which is dedicated to beautifying women.

Kiki Osinbajo has an eye for good clothes and she can pass for a nice model as seen here.

See more photos:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria