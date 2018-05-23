New Arsenal Manager Names Three Players He Wants At The Club

Arsenal’s new manager, Unai Emery

Arsenal manager, Unai Emery has reportedly revealed three signings he want to make after succeeding Arsene Wenger. Arsenal confirmed Emery as their manager this morning with statements from the Spaniard, Stan Kroenke and Ivan Gazidis.

The 46-year-old takes over from Wenger knowing the Gunners squad is in dire need of an overhaul following two turbulent Premier League campaigns.

And the Mirror say Emery has handed Arsenal a three-man wishlist as he aims to steer them to the title at the first time of asking.

Top of his list is Bayer Leverkusen star Bernd Leno.

Arsenal have recently dismissed talk of a Petr Cech exit by giving the veteran the No 1 shirt.

However, despite that, Emery wants Leno, who could leave with just two years left on his current deal.

Borussia Dortmund ace Sokratis Papastathopoulos is also on his radar.

With Shkodran Mustafi primed to be shown the door, and Laurent Koscielny injured, the Greece international’s signing may be accelerated.

And the Mirror name Jean Michael Seri as Emery’s final target.

The Ivory Coast international has blossomed for Nice in Ligue 1 and can be signed by activating his £35million clause in his contract.

Emery wanted the player while at PSG.

And, with regards to Arsenal, he is determined to succeed where he failed before.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria