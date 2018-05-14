New Bride ‘Abandons’ Groom For BBNaija’s Tobi After He Stormed Their Wedding (Video)

A video has shown the rather absurd moment a newly-wedded bride left her new husband’s side to see Tobi after the latter came to their wedding.

Tobi who was among the final 5 contenders at the Big Brother Naija reality show, is popular in Nigeria especially among the women who feel that he is one of the most handsome housemates during the show.

In this video, which is already trending online, the bride who is apparently a very big fan of Tobi, went wild with excitement when she saw the young man and rushed to meet him. She is seen screaming his name out several times and acting like she wanted him to sweep her off her feet.

Watch the video below:





Social media users who watched the video are however not pleased with the young lady whom they feel was disrespecting her husband by her public show of excitement for another man during her own wedding.

Many Nigerians on social media are of the opinion that the husband would definitely not be happy with his bride and would chide her at home.

