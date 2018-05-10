Local News

New Levels For Actor, Odulade Adekola As He Graduates From University Of Lagos

 

Actor, Adekola

Nigerian actor,  Odunlade Adekola, who is popularly known for his roles, most especially in Yoruba movies, has today, graduated from the University Of Lagos with a Bachelor’s Degree In Business Administration.

In a post post on his Instagram page, the proud actor who has once stated that education is very important in anything done in life, shared an adorable photo of himself as he graduated from the prestigious institution.

He posted a picture of himself in his graduation gown with the caption, “Glory Be To God.”

Most online users are congratulating him saying that despite being a successful actor and having bagged major endorsement deals, he still had his priorities straight and finished what took his 5 years to achieve.

