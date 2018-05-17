New Music: Akpororo – Turn Around

Nigerian comedian and gospel singer, Akpororo is out with a new gospel song titled “Turn Around”, produced by Segiggo.

“Turn Around” is a groovy thankful song for your listening pleasure. Mixed and mastered by Dr Paul (St Harmony Prd). Akpororo and his Roro crew interchanges Igbo, Yoruba and Pidgin to give his best on the wonderful song.

Listen, download and drop your comments.

DOWNLOAD