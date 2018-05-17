Music, Nigerian Music

New Music: Akpororo – Turn Around

Nigerian comedian and gospel singer, Akpororo is out with a new gospel song titled “Turn Around”, produced by Segiggo.

Turn Around” is a groovy thankful song for your listening pleasure. Mixed and mastered by Dr Paul (St Harmony Prd). Akpororo and his Roro crew interchanges Igbo, Yoruba and Pidgin to give his best on the wonderful song.

Listen, download and drop your comments.

DOWNLOAD


You may also like

New Music: Flavour x DJ Derekz x Phyno – By My Side

Music: Mr Phrankee Ft. CDQ & GospelOnDeBeatz – Lamba

DJ Big N Ft. Don Jazzy & Kiss Daniel – My Dear

Expensive Ft Olamide, Zoro — Ifunanya

Music: Skuki – Slow Down

New Music: Davido – African Girl

Wizkid ft. Ty Dolla Sign – Highgrade

Music: DJ Jimmy Jatt Ft. Mr Eazi & Skales – Halima

DOWNLOAD VIDEO: Duncan Mighty X Wizkid – Fake Love

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *