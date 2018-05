DMW CEO, Davido has dished out a new banger titled, “African Girl” while we are still grooving to his previous single “Assurance”.

“African Girl” is a fresh single from the ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ himself which is produced By Young John.

Listen and Enjoy!



https://www.yabaleftonline.ng/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Davido_-_African_Girl_YabaLeftOnline.mp3

DOWNLOAD MP3

