Nigerian Music

New Music: D’tunes ft Mayorkun & Hyperdandy – Debe

Serial hit-maker and ace producer – D’tunes is out with a follow up to his buzz single “Titilailai” that features YBNL head honcho – Olamide.

This time the famed producer reaches out to rave of the moment and the next rated act at the just concluded Headies Award – Mayorkun and budding singer – Hyperdandy for his new single entitled “Debe”.

The highlife-tinged tune is beer-parlour ready and it boasts a lush production from S’blingD’tunes.

Listen Up!

 

DOWNLOAD


Tags

You may also like

New Music: Flavour x DJ Derekz x Phyno – By My Side

New Music: Akpororo – Turn Around

Music: Mr Phrankee Ft. CDQ & GospelOnDeBeatz – Lamba

DJ Big N Ft. Don Jazzy & Kiss Daniel – My Dear

Expensive Ft Olamide, Zoro — Ifunanya

Music: Skuki – Slow Down

New Music: Davido – African Girl

Wizkid ft. Ty Dolla Sign – Highgrade

Music: DJ Jimmy Jatt Ft. Mr Eazi & Skales – Halima

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *