New Music: D’tunes ft Mayorkun & Hyperdandy – Debe

Serial hit-maker and ace producer – D’tunes is out with a follow up to his buzz single “Titilailai” that features YBNL head honcho – Olamide.

This time the famed producer reaches out to rave of the moment and the next rated act at the just concluded Headies Award – Mayorkun and budding singer – Hyperdandy for his new single entitled “Debe”.

The highlife-tinged tune is beer-parlour ready and it boasts a lush production from S’bling& D’tunes.

Listen Up!

DOWNLOAD