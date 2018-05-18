New Music: D’tunes ft Mayorkun & Hyperdandy – Debe

Serial hit-maker and ace producer – D’tunes is out with a follow up to his buzz single “Titilailai” that features YBNL head honcho – Olamide.
This time the famed producer reaches out to rave of the moment and the next rated act at the just concluded Headies Award – Mayorkun and budding singer – Hyperdandy for his new single entitled “Debe”.
The highlife-tinged tune is beer-parlour ready and it boasts a lush production from S’bling& D’tunes.
Listen Up!
