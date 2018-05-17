Music, Nigerian Music

New Music: Flavour x DJ Derekz x Phyno – By My Side

2Nite Music Group residence disc jockey, DJ Derekz serves out a new single titled “By My Side” featuring Flavour and Phyno.

DJ Derekz gives listeners a love song “By My Side”, produced by Del B, mixed and mastered by SWAPS.

Hopefully, within couple of days the song will turn out to be one of the biggest song on the airwaves.

Listen, download and drop your comments.

 

DOWNLOAD HERE


You may also like

New Music: Akpororo – Turn Around

Music: Mr Phrankee Ft. CDQ & GospelOnDeBeatz – Lamba

DJ Big N Ft. Don Jazzy & Kiss Daniel – My Dear

Expensive Ft Olamide, Zoro — Ifunanya

Music: Skuki – Slow Down

New Music: Davido – African Girl

Wizkid ft. Ty Dolla Sign – Highgrade

Music: DJ Jimmy Jatt Ft. Mr Eazi & Skales – Halima

DOWNLOAD VIDEO: Duncan Mighty X Wizkid – Fake Love

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *