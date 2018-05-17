New Music: Flavour x DJ Derekz x Phyno – By My Side

2Nite Music Group residence disc jockey, DJ Derekz serves out a new single titled “By My Side” featuring Flavour and Phyno.

DJ Derekz gives listeners a love song “By My Side”, produced by Del B, mixed and mastered by SWAPS.

Hopefully, within couple of days the song will turn out to be one of the biggest song on the airwaves.

Listen, download and drop your comments.

DOWNLOAD HERE