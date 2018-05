Alter Plate music boss and front star Harrysong debuts another hit new song “Selense” featuring Mavin Records well doing artiste Reekado Banks and Fly Boy’s music boss Kiss Daniel.

Harrysong is the first Artist to sell out the 40,000 capacity Warri City Stadium.

Selense by Harrysong, Reekado Banks and Kiss Daniel was produced by Yung Alpha and is available for free download below, link up to add to your download list.