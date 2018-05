Afro Pop hotshot, Rasaki Records CEO, L.A.Xfeatures Starboy Ent. boss, Wizkid on his latest single “Nobody“.

The pair, who have delivered a couple of hits over the years under the Starboy umbrella, reunite to recreate another fan favorite.

Produced by Mavin Records in-house beatmaker, Altims, “Nobody” retains the L.A.Xsignature sound without being overrun by the Wizkid influence, as seen on several Wiz features.

