New Music: L.A.X Ft. Wizkid – Nobody

Rasaki Group CEO L.A.X shoots this straight to the sky… L.A.X teams up with African Starboy Wizkid this time around to debut another hot sauce labelled “Nobody”.

“Nobody” ft Wizkid is the second track L.A.X premieres this year.

The new smash collaboration comes after the success “Gbefun” Made, The track was released Late April, This shows however that we should expect more from the Runaway Singer as he’s spotting the pinnacle for his newly registered imprint Rasaki Music Group.

