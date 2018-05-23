Entertainment, Gossip, Nigerian Music

New Music: Mr Eazi Ft. Giggs – London Town

Banku Music CEO, Mr Eazi who dropped his first single of 2018 titled “Overload”, teams up with Nathaniel Thomson, better known by his stage name Giggs. Giggs is an English rapper from London.

Mr Eazi kicks off his 2018 as he drops new tune for his starving fans. The singer who recently announced his international deal with Columbia records is also working on his second mix-tape titled “Lagos To London”.

London Town has that reggae dance-hall feel, seems like a lot has changed on his music since his last mix-tape.

