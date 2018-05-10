New Music: Skales Ft. Yung L & Endia – Pass

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Skales sets the ball rolling for forthcoming album by dishing out this new song titled “Pass”.

Since the inception of 2018, Skales has been on a roll by churning out songs after songs and this is just a build up to his 3rd album as announced earlier on.

This new record is titled Pass and it features Grip boiz, Yung L & Endia. The bubbling new single is produced by his regular collaborator, Chopstix.

