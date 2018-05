Shaba Entertainment Boss, Solidstar is out with his anticipated track “Allow Me” as promised, and He features the Legbegbe crooner himself, Mr. Real.

Asides “Allow Me” By Solidstar & Mr. Real, The last time we saw the Shaba Entertainment Star was with Dr. Sid with “Softly” – His last single was “Eleganza”, A Dance Single produced by Kel P.

Listen and Enjoy!

DOWNLOAD