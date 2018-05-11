Entertainment, Gossip, Nigerian Music

New Music: Teni – Lagos

Teni seems not to be relenting after winning the Rookie of the year award at the Headies 2018, as the Dr Dolor entertainment music diva come through with a new single labelled “Lagos”

“Lagos” by Teni was sequel to the viral success of her hit single titled “Wait” a song that was released earlier this year.

