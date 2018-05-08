New Music: Wande Coal – So Mi So

After teasing fans and music loves alike with the announcement of his highly anticipated release, Black Diamond Entertainment boss, Wande Coal has decided to relieve us by sharing the banger titled “So Mi So”.

The mid-tempo tune, So mi so by Wande Coal was produced by Juls.

The song which is a fusion of afrobeats and highlife gives Wande the liberty to express himself in ways he knows how to the most.

The song premiered on BBC 1Xtra Radio Sunday night.

Listen and Enjoy!



https://www.yabaleftonline.ng/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Wande_Coal_-_So_Mi_So.mp3

DOWNLOAD MP3

