Local News

New Photo Of Superstar Rapper, Ruggedman With BBNaija Stars, Tobi And Rico Swavey

Tobi and Rico Swavey have met with famous Nigerian rapper, Ruggedman.

It will be recalled that since they emerged from the house, the many Big Brother Naija housemates have been meeting with the ‘Who Is Who’ in the Nigerian entertainment industry, trying to fit into their new found fame.

They have also met with notable people in the political arena. 

In this new photo, two ex housemates Tobi and Rico Swavey are seen looking quite excited as they struck a pose for the camera with one of Nigeria’s most successful rappers, Ruggeman.

The photo was shared by Ruggedman himself on his Instagram page. In his caption, he explained that they had a lot of fun.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Buhari Will Win Again Without nPDP – El-Rufai Boasts

Check Out The Winner Of Miss Imo State Queen International 2018 And Her Car Prize (Photos)

How A Phone Repairer Was Battered For Meddling In Politician’s Fight With Wife In Ogun (Photo)

#BBNaija: Beware Of Miracle – Insider Warns Nina, She Responds

Presidency Denies Nigeria’s Presence At US Jerusalem Embassy Opening

How Corruption Forced Me Out In 1985 – Buhari Reveals How His Mother Died While He Was In Detention

See A Collection Of Weird Looking Criminals Across United States Of America (Photos)

Facebook Closes 583 Million Fake Accounts

Fabulous Photos From Super Eagles Defender, Kenneth Omeruo’s Star Studded White Wedding In Turkey

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *