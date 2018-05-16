New Photo Of Superstar Rapper, Ruggedman With BBNaija Stars, Tobi And Rico Swavey

Tobi and Rico Swavey have met with famous Nigerian rapper, Ruggedman.

It will be recalled that since they emerged from the house, the many Big Brother Naija housemates have been meeting with the ‘Who Is Who’ in the Nigerian entertainment industry, trying to fit into their new found fame.

They have also met with notable people in the political arena.

In this new photo, two ex housemates Tobi and Rico Swavey are seen looking quite excited as they struck a pose for the camera with one of Nigeria’s most successful rappers, Ruggeman.

The photo was shared by Ruggedman himself on his Instagram page. In his caption, he explained that they had a lot of fun.

