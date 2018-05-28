Politics, Trending

Next time correct your typing, before ranting based on your bad ‘belle’ – Nigerians Blast Ben Bruce

Following an announcement by Senate President Bukola Saraki that he had met last Friday with the Ministers of Labour and Health, and as would be having a follow up meeting today, Monday 28th with the leadership of JOHESU. Senator Ben Bruce took to Twitter to hail the senate president for doing ‘the things that a President should do’.

The senator stated that President Muhammadu Buhari doesn’t care ” care about health workers strike just because your own doctors are abroad”

Nigerians on the platform didn’t go easy on the ‘common sense’ senator as some of they argued that Bukola Saraki is part of the All Progressives Congress, the ruling and also he is the senate president.

