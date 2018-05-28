Next time correct your typing, before ranting based on your bad ‘belle’ – Nigerians Blast Ben Bruce

Following an announcement by Senate President Bukola Saraki that he had met last Friday with the Ministers of Labour and Health, and as would be having a follow up meeting today, Monday 28th with the leadership of JOHESU. Senator Ben Bruce took to Twitter to hail the senate president for doing ‘the things that a President should do’.

The senator stated that President Muhammadu Buhari doesn’t care ” care about health workers strike just because your own doctors are abroad”

See Tweets below;

Following my meeting last Friday with the Ministers of Labour and Health, I will be having a follow up meeting tomorrow with the leadership of JOHESU, the second in under a week. — Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) May 27, 2018

These are the things that a President should do. This is leadership. You don’t not care about health workers strike just because your own doctors are abroad. What about the common man? Well done @bukolasaraki https://t.co/F9OCT511RQ — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) May 28, 2018

Nigerians on the platform didn’t go easy on the ‘common sense’ senator as some of they argued that Bukola Saraki is part of the All Progressives Congress, the ruling and also he is the senate president.

See reactions below;

If you think Bukola Saraki (senate president) isn’t part of FG anymore, but who does the minister (an executive) represent at these types of meetings? We are archiving all of y’all tweets sha! Since most of y’all only care abt politics. — Blackness (@Deenazla) May 28, 2018

The legislative arms of this government is the major problem of this nations. Mr Ben coming to Twitter to tell us what a president should do is not the right thing but you will never do the needful because all of you patronized the foreign doctors. Non of you care about us. — iconadeayo (@abiodunadeayo) May 28, 2018

Presidents don’t meet with strikining workers, the Labour Minister does that and the Senate can equally wade in to assist. Just saying some commonsense — #AlphySimplex🛠🏤 (@aaoshioledwg) May 28, 2018