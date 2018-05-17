Nice Clapback: Singer, Terry-G Replies Follower Who Mocked Him For Drinking Sachet Water (Photos)

Nigerian musician and producer, Gabriel Oche Amanyi, popularly known by his stage name, Terry G, has been commended for his reply to a follower who mocked him for drinking satchet water instead of bottle water in dinning.

The Akpako Master had shared a photo of himself at his dining table, having a meal of white rice and stew, but some of his followers felt sachet water was too low for someone like him.

Some of his fans pointed out that the singer could easily have bought table water instead. His follower wrote: ‘Funny guy. this kind dining table no need see sachet water baba.”

But the singer felt no shame in his game, instead, he used the opportunity to advertise his product – Terry G pure water. He replied: “I drink my water period.”

He then proceeded to share a close-up photo of his sachet water.

