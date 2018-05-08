Nicki Minaj, Cardi B set aside rumoured beef at MET Gala 2018

The rappers were captured in a photo that looked liked they were having a heart to heart conversation.

It seemingly took a “Heavenly” event like the MET Gala 2018 for rave-of-the-moment female rappers Nicki Minaj and Cardi B to set aside their rumoured feud.

The rappers were captured in a photo that looked liked they were having a heart to heart conversation at the event on Monday, May 7, 2018.

This year’s MET Gala, which held at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, was themed “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

Nicki, dressed in bright red Oscar de la Renta gown, said she chose the sultry dress and bejeweled headpiece because she wanted to play the more sinful side of this year’s theme.

While pregnant Cardi B stunned in a custom Moschino dress, which was said to have taken four weeks to craft. She topped it off with a tri-point hat covered in pearls, rhinestones, jewels, a stacked beaded choker, and pink smoky-eye makeup.

The Gala was co-hosted by fashion icon Donatella Versace, prominent human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, Grammy award-winning artist Rihanna and Vogue Editor-In-Chief, Anna Wintour.

