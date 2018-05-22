Local News

Nigeria Coach Reveals Mission For Atletico Tie

 

The Super Eagles

Salisu Yusuf is ‘looking forward to winning’ as his Nigeria B side confront Atletico Madrid in Tuesday’s hybrid friendly at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

The Super Eagles B gaffer has invited 23 players – seven foreign-based and 16 from Nigeria top-flight teams – for the high-profile encounter with the new Europa League kings.

While craving for victory over Diego Simeone’s side, the tactician expects his players to give a good account of themselves.

“The team is full of young players with most of them with U20 experience,” Yusuf told Goal.

“The spirit is high within the camp as we are looking forward to winning against Atletico Madrid.

“It is a big stage for the invited players to show what they have, and if some players retire after the World Cup they can easily be drafted to replace them.

“The game is a partnership between LMC and La Liga which serves as an opportunity for us to access these players for future activities of the Super Eagles.”

