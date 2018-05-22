Nigeria Needs 5 Vice Presidents & A Six-year Single Term For Presidents – Soludo

“The tenure of office of the President shall be a single term of six years,” Soludo said. “There shall be five Vice Presidents. One from each of the six geopolitical zones.”

A Nigerian economics professor and a former Governor and chairman of the board of directors of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, on Monday called for a single term of six years for the country’s presidents.

He made this call at the Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, Anambra State, while speaking at the south east summit on restructuring Nigeria.

He also suggested that the country should have five vice presidents, each representing a geopolitical zone.

Pointing out that presidents should serve for a single term and the years of the term should be extended from four years to six years, Soludo said: “The tenure of office of the President shall be a single term of six years.

“There shall be five Vice Presidents. One from each of the six geopolitical zones.”

Soludo’s comments come as a reawakening of calls by notable Nigerians for the restructuring of the country.

Also speaking at the summit was the President of the Ohaneze, John Nwodo, who called for equality in the affairs.

The summit was attended by the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu; former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana; Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano; Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, former APGA Chairman, Victor Umeh; Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and Niger Delta leader Edwin Clark, amongst others.

It was earlier reported that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) threatened to disrupt the summit on the grounds that Biafra is non-negotiable.

The statement released by the IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, in Enugu tate threatening to disrupt the summit read in parts: “All we want is referendum not restructuring; we want Biafra not Nigeria.

“We have buried too many people; we have lost too many souls; we are pained by the innocent people that are still languishing in illegal detention all over Nigeria and we are enraged by the betrayal of those we call socio-political leaders.

Only the total restoration of Biafra will suffice; anything else is mere waste of time.”

