Nigeria Retains 47th Position In Latest FIFA Ranking (Full List)

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have maintained their 47th position in the latest FIFA world ranking and sixth in Africa.

The latest ranking, which was released on Thursday on FIFA’s official website, recorded few changes as the first 47 countries retained their previous positions.

According to the rankings on the website, seven international ‘A’ matches, all friendlies, took place in the month and as a result there are few movers in the latest ranking.

Germany, Brazil and Belgium were on the top three positions, while Super Eagles world cup foes Argentina, Croatia and Iceland were on fifth, 18th and 22nd positions.

Tunisia is 14th on the table, followed by Senegal on 28th and Congo DR the 38th.

The Philippines moved up two places to accomplish their best ever position in the Fifa ranking (111), due to the Azkals’ positive results in recent months.

The next ranking on June 7, 2018 – seven day to the commencement of the 2018 Fifa World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow.

-360nobs