Nigeria Saved N200 Billion From Ghost Workers – Osinbajo

VP Yemi Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo while delivering a keynote address at the opening ceremony of the Open Government Partnership week, revealed that Nigerian government under president Muhammadu Buhari saved about two hundred billion naira (N2,000,000,000) by eliminating ghost workers from its payroll.

He made the speech while highlighting government’s efforts in cleaning the federal civil service from corrupt practices. The OGP week began this Monday (today).

It is being attended by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Minister of Justice, Budget and National Planning, Ambassadors of US and UK.

The VP said the government had put in place the Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit, which helps to keep a check on the federal payroll and pensions.

A tweet from the FG official page on Twitter read: “The FG has also established the Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit to clean up Federal payroll and pension systems across our ministries, departments and agencies and this has saved the FG over N200b by eliminating ghost workers.” – @ProfOsinbajo

