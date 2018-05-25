Local News

Nigerian Actress Exposes Movie Director Who Nearly Exploited Her Sexually (Photos)

 

Adaeze who shared the story

A Facebook user identified as Princess Adaeze Emejuru, who is a fast-rising actress, has taken to her social media page to call out a movie director, Tyrone Dot Et, claiming that she was nearly harassed by him at an audition.

The lady said that she was almost sexually exploited by Tyrone at one of his auditions he hosted in Abuja, and further warned other young actresses not to go for any audition hosted by Tyrone, saying it’s a way for him to lure innocent girls.

She wrote:

***************

 

“It is a moral burden on me to do this! Ladies if you live in Abuja, Do not attend this audition! For you risk being a pawn in his sexual antics. But I warn anybody going for this man’s “audition” to know he is a psychopath !

 

The address I blurted is not an office , but his house ! The same “office” that was supposedly rented as a studio where the talk show he almost wanted to ruin my life for was to be shot ! I don’t know how many girls he has deceived and taken advantage of, but I am only lucky to have escaped his stupid pranks and antics !

 

The story is a long harrowing one of betrayal and near sexual exploitation, but you see this person that calls himself Tyrone, i owe myself a duty to expose him bits by bits.. This is even more painful because some one I trusted introduced me to this monster and now he wants me to let go because this monster is his boss!”

