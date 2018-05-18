Local News

Nigerian Actress, Uche Ogbodo Drops Sultry Photos To Mark Birthday

 

Uche Ugbodo

May 17 is the birthday of the beautiful Uche Ogbodo who is being celebrated on social media.

The film maker and model is 32 today and she shared pictures of her rocking underwears at a place which looked like a waterfall.

Born in Enugu State, Ogbodo’s journey to Nollywood began following the decision of her father to register her with the Actors Guild of Nigeria in Enugu State.

Since her since debut in 2006, she has gone on to star in several films.

See more photos:

