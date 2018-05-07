Unlisted

Nigerian Army Records Huge Success, Announce The Rescue Of 1000 Captives From Boko Haram

The Nigerian Army, on Monday, May 7, announced through a statement that its troops of 22 Brigade taking part in the operation Lafiya Dole have rescued over 1000 hostages from the Boko Haram terrorists enclave.
 

File photo

The statement which was signed by Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, the Director Army Public Relations, read;

“Troops of 22 Brigade deployed in operation LAFIYA DOLE has rescued over 1000 hostages from the Boko Haram Terrorists enclave.

The operation which was conducted in conjunction with allies of Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), rescued the hostages from  Malamkari, Amchaka, Walasa and Gora villages of Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

The  hostages consisted mainly of women, children as well as some young men who were forced to become Boko Haram fighters.

Speaking with one of the rescued victims, Alhaji Gambo Gulumba from Amchaka village, thanked  the Nigerian military for  showing them   love and care.

We wishes to remind the public of its resolve to rout out BH & rescued all hostages.

The public is also advised to  report any suspicious character to the appropriate authority for prompt action. However, the rescued persons are being attended to in a military medical facility.”

