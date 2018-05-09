Local News

Nigerian Beauty Queen Dies In Kaduna (Photos)

 

Queen Josephine Eleyi Igoche

The current Face of Leadership Scorecard Nigeria, Queen Josephine Eleyi Igoche is dead.

Idoma Voice gathered that the young model-cum-beauty queen passed away in Kaduna on Monday after a brief ailment. In 2016, Eleyi, who studied Political Science at Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Nigeria won the Miss Ambassador for Peace North Central.

Confirming the sad news to a reporter last night, her young sister, Linda Igoche described her demise as a rude shock.

She said, “This is what life took from me, I dont no what to do, I don’t no were to go, my world has fallen apart a cent i cannot hold, somebody should console me and be my pillar of help, I love you sis, I wish it was a dream …RIP SIS. U still remain #QUEEN JOSEPHINE ELEYI IGOCHE, Lord I need a pillar of help …”

Another family member, Enenche Igoche said Eleyi’s demise was a big blow on the entire Igoche’s family.

