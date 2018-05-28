Nigerian celebrities and how they celebrated their kids on children’s day

Though the public holiday is over, one we can’t help but go ‘awwwwwn’ over the messages some celebrity parents sent to their kids.

Here are how some of your favourite celebrities celebrated their kids on Children’s Day.

1. Ubi Franklin

Though he may have one of the least admired relationships when it comes to the women in his life but he is definitely a caring father as he took to his Instagram page on Sunday, May 27, 2018, to celebrate his two kids with their photo.

“Nothing Else Matters to me now ❤ You Both Light my world. The days are over were I had to beg for people to stay in my life, now I have the best calling me Dady ❤❤JAYDEN And ZANETA so you know your dad is a great man and you have no other option than to succeed Love you HAPPY CHILDREN’S DAY babies ,” he captioned the photo.

2. Timi Dakolo

The singing sensation is undoubtedly one of the most doting dads in the celebrity world – the proud dad of three is never shy to show off his kids and let us in on how he spoils them.

However, the hilarious singer like some celebrities took to his Instagram page too to celebrate his three kids on Children’s Day.

“HAPPY CHILDREN’S TO MINE. MY VERY YARD PEOPLE. MY CALM PLACE FROM ALL THE CRAZINESS IN THIS WORLD. IF I HAD TO DO THIS AGAIN, I WILL CHOOSE THIS BUNCH WITHOUT BLINKING AN EYELID. I PROMISE TO ALWAYS DO MY BEST. JUST FOR YOU,” he captioned the video.

3. Omoni Oboli

Asides from being one of the most talented and hard working actors in the movie industry, she’s also one of our favourite mama bears.

Omoni Oboli has got an adorable family we can’t get enough off. She’s part of the celebrity parent, who on Children’s Day, May 27, 2018, took to their Instagram page to celebrate their kids.

She wrote on her page:

“My reason @tobeoboli @gozioboli @chizioboli you make me the happiest woman alive! Happy children’s day to all our children. May God bless them and protect them. May we never have reason to cry over any of them,” she wrote.

4. Tonto Dikeh

This lovely philanthropist and actress might be controversial when it comes to her past marriage but when it comes to her son, King Andre, she’s seen as a role model to other mothers.

Tonto Dikeh just like other celebrity parents had nice words for her child on Children’s Days via her Instagram page on Sunday, May 27, 2018.

“HAPPY CHILDRENS DAY TO MY BABY #KINGANDRE #KINGY #JUICYMAN #MYACE #MYMINE #MYWORLD #HAPPYCHILDRENSDAY,” she captioned of the numerous photos she put up.

5. Ufuoma McDermott

On Sunday, May 27, 2018, like two other actress mums mentioned above, the beauty took to her Instagram page where she posted a photo of her beautiful kids with a cute message for them.

“#HappyChildrensDay Mr Mouse and Lil Miss Piggy aka #Isio and #Kesiena @mcdermottkids (my sweet and intelligent munchkins) and all children around the world (not sure what age childhood ends o. I for add myself) May you be a source of pride and unending joy to your families,” she captioned the photo.

