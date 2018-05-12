News Feed, Trending

Nigerian Celebrities and others, React to EFCC Raiding a Club in Lagos

 

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday morning raided Club 57 in Ikoyi Lagos. In a statement released via their official Twitter handle, to acted on intelligence report of activities of suspected Internet fraudsters. According to them, while some abandoned their exotic cars to evade arrest, some others resisted. 12 suspects were arrested, with 10 cars recovered.

Some Nigerian celebrities which include DJ Neptune, and Singer Jaywon and some Nigerians dropped their two cents on the issue, here is what they wrote;


