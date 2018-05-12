Nigerian Celebrities and others, React to EFCC Raiding a Club in Lagos

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday morning raided Club 57 in Ikoyi Lagos. In a statement released via their official Twitter handle, to acted on intelligence report of activities of suspected Internet fraudsters. According to them, while some abandoned their exotic cars to evade arrest, some others resisted. 12 suspects were arrested, with 10 cars recovered.

Some Nigerian celebrities which include DJ Neptune, and Singer Jaywon and some Nigerians dropped their two cents on the issue, here is what they wrote;

Oh boy Efcc no dey play o.. Night clubs go dey empty from now on — DJ Neptune #ShawaShawa (@deejayneptune) May 11, 2018

So if everybody wey Dey drive exotic cars be yahoo yahoo, that means say efcc get plenty work to do for this lagos #TGIF — Omo Toh Gbolahan (@JAYWONJUWONLO) May 11, 2018

EFCC/SARS should understand that the fact someone dreads his hair or uses an exotic car doesn't mean he's a yahoo boy stop embarrassing youths 🙏🏾 — ICEY (@ManLikeIcey) May 11, 2018

And that’s the story of how EFCC killed club 57’s business. — Chima (@_Chima__) May 11, 2018

If your MCM, sugar daddy or Ozband went clubbing at Club 57 and is still not back or isn’t picking his calls, it appears EFCC have given him a home to live in for the next few days as they continue solving one or two mysteries…. — 👑 DaddyMo 👑 (@officialdaddymo) May 11, 2018

EFCC bursted Club 57 in Ikoyi saying they were informed of the activities of fraudsters. I wish to inform you that night life in Lagos is under threat. Club businesses and owners are going to take a serious hit. Imagine bursting Quilox or Cubana. This is a crazy act. Madness. — ThankGod Ukachukwu (@tksilicon) May 11, 2018