Nigerian Celebrity Who Disguised Himself In Monkey Costume To Headies Revealed (Photos)

 

Sound Sultan on stage with the costume

Just a day after the prestigious event, Sound Sultan has been revealed to be the impostor.

His hidden identity added to the highlight at the prestigious award night where Davido, Mayorkun, Wizkid and others won big.

